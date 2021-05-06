Copper Price Hits All-Time-High In Commodities Bull Run

Copper price hit a record high on Thursday as Chinese investors unleashed fresh demand following a five-day holiday. Copper for delivery in July was up 1.71% by 1:42 pm (EDT), with futures at $4.6015 per pound ($10,123 a tonne) on the Comex market in New York, over the $4.58 per pound high reached in February 2011. The reopening of major industrial economies is sparking a surge across commodities markets from corn to lumber, with tin climbing above $30,000 a tonne for the first time since 2011 also on Thursday. Copper has gained 28.1%…