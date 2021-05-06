Gasoline Prices Set To Soar This Summer

A shortage of tanker truck drivers in the United States made headlines recently, sparking fears that Americans may face higher prices at the pump this driving season, just as travel—and gasoline demand—begins to really recover. Yet not all agree there are good reasons for this fear. In an article for Forbes, Suzanne Rowan Kelleher noted several experts' opinions that were on the calm side. According to these experts, the tanker truck driver shortage was a temporary problem, not a dramatic event that would send prices at the pump soaring.…