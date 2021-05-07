Oil Prices On Track For Another Weekly Gain Despite Indiaâ€™s COVID Crisis

Oil prices fell early on Friday, yet they were still headed for a second consecutive weekly gain, for a first such back-to-back weekly gain in nearly two months. Bullish demand outlooks thanks to the reopening in the United States and Europe and a large draw in U.S. crude oil inventories have mostly prevailed this week over the concerns about a slowdown in oil demand in the worldâ€™s third-largest oil importer, India. As of 9:51 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude prices were down 0.28 percent at $64.53 and Brent Crude was trading down 0.29 percentâ€¦