BioNTech says COVID-19 vaccine raised its revenue in Q1

BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine that it developed jointly with the U.S. based Pfizer Inc. helped lift its revenue significantly in the first quarter. BioNTech’s was the first Coronavirus vaccine that secured authorisation from regulators. The Nasdaq-listed shares of BioNTech were reported about 6.5% up in premarket trading on Monday. Including […]