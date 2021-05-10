Shiba Inu is the latest viral cryptocurrency to attract investor attention. The current price of Shiba Inu is approximately $0.000032 after gaining more than 120% in the past 24 hours. The large surge in Shiba Inu comes on the heels of Dogecoin price falling sharply after Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live. If you are […]Full Article
What is Shiba Inu coin?
