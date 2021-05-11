Panic Buying Sends U.S. Gasoline Prices To Near 7-Year High

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States has jumped on the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and subsequent outage. The overall average price of retail gasoline is now at $2.985 per gallon, according to AAA. This compares to a year-ago average of just $1.847 per gallon. This is the highest gasoline price since 2018. Another two-cent rise for U.S. gasoline prices and it would be at a 7-year high, according to GasBuddy data. It is the Colonial Pipeline’s fifth outage day. U.S. Gulf Coast refiners curbed their fuel production…