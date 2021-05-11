Bitcoin Vault inks major deal with ESE to co-produce Gaming & Esports Talent Show in five countries

POLAND, 11th May 2021 – Bitcoin Vault (BCTV), a crypto currency project that is being operated and managed by the blockchain development company, Electric Vault, has sealed a landmark partnership with ESE Entertainment (ESE), a Europe-based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports, to co-produce and co-distribute a gaming talent show in five countries namely China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Brazil. The production deal propels BTCV and ESE’s unified goal to link crypto currency and gaming in one ecosystem. This partnership also powers BTCV coin to expand its presence and services in the global esports and gaming