3 Stocks That Could Win Big From Biden’s $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

After pouring trillions of dollars into the economy over the past 6 months, Biden's new plan could further light the fuse on the EV markets. That's because his proposed $2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to cover much more than just roads and bridges. Under the current proposal, $174 billion would go directly to the EV sector, helping the United States finally cut into China’s massive lead in this booming industry. Today, only about 2 percent of all new cars in the U.S. run on electricity. But with Biden's new plan, the auto industry…