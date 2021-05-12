EUR/USD: Key levels to watch as US inflation spikes to a 13-year high

EUR/USD: Key levels to watch as US inflation spikes to a 13-year high

Invezz

Published

The EUR/USD declined after the latest Eurozone industrial production and US consumer inflation data. It fell to 1.2072, which is about 1% below this week’s high of 1.2180. Eurozone industrial production and US inflation The Eurozone economy seems to be recovering at a slower speed than that of China, the United States, and the UK. […]

Full Article