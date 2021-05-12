Enbridge Continues To Run Line 5 Pipeline Despite Michigan Deadline

Despite Michigan's deadline to shut down Line 5, Enbridge continues to operate the oil pipeline through the Great Lakes, reiterating that it is up to the U.S. federal government to say if the pipeline should continue operations. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the director of the state's Department of Natural Resources revoked Enbridge's easement for the operation of the twin Line 5 pipeline last November, citing repeated violations of the easement and the need to protect the Great Lakes. Michigan's notice required Enbridge…