Oil & Gas Deals In Middle East And Africa Slump By 33% In Q1 

Deal activity in the oil and gas industry in the Middle East and Africa dropped by 32.92 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the last four-quarter average, data and analytics company GlobalData said in a new report. As many as 27 deals worth US$4.81 billion were announced in the Middle East and Africa region during the first quarter of this year, compared to the last four-quarter average of 40.25 deals. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) accounted for all deal activity in the region this past quarter, according to GlobalData’s…