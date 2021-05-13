Can Canada Boost Oil Production While Reducing Emissions?

Canada has recently increased its climate commitment by announcing a more ambitious mid-term target for 2030 on its path to net-zero by 2050. Still, the federal government expects crude oil production to continue growing and peak only a decade before 2050. This glaring discrepancy signals that the industry, the province of Alberta, and the federal government should boost cooperation and increase investment and commitment in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, especially from the oil sands production, which is more carbon-intensive than most other…