It seems the low funding rate on ETH futures contracts and the recent 96% rally are not enough to convince traders to buy the Ethereum price dip.Full Article
Oh where, oh where have Ethereum bulls gone? Sub-$4K ETH fails to entice traders
The Cointelegraph0 shares 2 views
Ethereum bulls maintain control ahead of Friday’s $730M ETH options expiry
Traders bullish on Ether have a $109 million advantage heading into the $730 million ETH options expiry on May 14.
The Cointelegraph