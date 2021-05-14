UK Climate Boss: World Must End Coal To Save Planet

The world needs to ditch coal in order to tackle climate change and save the planet, former UK business secretary Alok Sharma, who is now president for this year’s global climate summit COP26, said on Friday. In a speech in Glasgow, the city that will host the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in November, Sharma stressed the need to end coal power to tackle climate change and noted that the summit is the world’s “best chance” of limiting rising global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius. COP26 will bring together…