Gold price: Here’s what to expect in the week ahead

Gold price: Here’s what to expect in the week ahead

Invezz

Published

Gold price recouped its losses from earlier in the week as the US dollar weakened. In the week ahead, the focus will be on the FOMC meeting minutes. Inflation talks On Wednesday, the strong inflation data pushed the metal’s prices lower. Investors were pondering on the possibility of Fed hiking interest rates earlier than expected. […]

Full Article