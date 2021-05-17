Has Tesla sold its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings?

Has Tesla sold its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings?

Invezz

Published

In a Twitter exchange on Sunday, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk implied that Tesla is considering selling or has already sold its Bitcoin holdings. This probably led to a fall in the price of Bitcoin (BTC/USD). The top cryptocurrency fell to $42,241 on Monday, according to CoinMetrics data. A Twitter user noted that Bitcoin […]

Full Article