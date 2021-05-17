Offshore Wind Requires 63,000lbs Of Copper Per Turbine

Renewables—and especially offshore wind—are set to drive a surge in copper demand that will push prices even higher, as the amount of copper required per wind turbine is staggering, at 63,000 pounds. A week ago, the basic metal surged to a record high because of supply chain disruptions. By the end of the week, however, it had cooled off on efforts by China to rein in the commodity market rally. Now copper’s on the way up again, and this is likely to be a steady trend. The reason for this is renewable energy—and more specifically…