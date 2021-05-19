After electric car manufacturers started accepting Bitcoin (BTC/USD) as a payment method, many thought other companies in the industry will follow in its footsteps. But it seems American automaker Fisker is not buying the idea. The electric-car maker recently stated that it will not invest or accept cryptocurrency as a payment option. On Monday, the […]Full Article
We have no plans to accept Bitcoin (BTC), EV start-up says
