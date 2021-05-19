Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported better than expected profit and sales for its fiscal first quarter on Wednesday, as the ongoing pandemic sustained demand for home-improvement projects. Financial performance Lowe’s reported $2.32 billion (£1.64 billion) of net earnings in the first quarter that translates to $3.21 per share. In the comparable quarter of last […]Full Article
Here’s what Lowe’s Q1 financial results tell us
