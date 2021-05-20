After banning crypto trading in 2017, China is less affected by movements on the crypto market in terms of its blockchain-tied equity market.Full Article
Chinese blockchain stocks lose less in crypto market bloodbath
The Cointelegraph0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Crypto wild ride throws spotlight on extreme turbulence
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The cryptocurrency market is used to frequent and extreme speculative frenzy with Bitcoin standing as a..
MENAFN.com
Wall Street stems the tide of a major selloff but still ends underwater
4:06pm: Tech stocks, Bitcoin reverse course to varying degrees The Dow closed Wednesday down 163 points, 0.5%, at 33,989, after..
Proactive Investors