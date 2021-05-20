Should I invest in Activision Blizzard shares after BMO Capital raised its price target to $116?
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are advancing this Thursday, and the technical picture implies that the price could reach $100 resistance this May. Activision Blizzard continues to expand its business, but this company is not undervalued at the current stock price. Fundamental analysis: Activision Blizzard trades at more than twenty times 2020 EBITDA Activision […]Full Article