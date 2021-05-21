Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made an appearance via video conferencing at a Russian government-run innovation forum at the invitation of the President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the Moscow Times. Musk promised to bring production of his company’s electric vehicles to Russia in the future. “I think we’re close to […]Full Article
From Russia with love? Elon Musk says ‘we’re close to establishing a Tesla presence’
