Oil Headed For Biggest Weekly Drop Since March

Following three days of losses, oil prices rebounded early on Friday amid fuel demand recovery in the U.S. and Europe, but they were still set for a weekly drop of around 4 percent, which would be the steepest weekly decline since March. As of 9:57 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was trading up by 2.49 percent at $63.48 and Brent Crude was up 1.92 percent at $66.45, as the U.S. dollar dropped and the market welcomed encouraging data about travel and road traffic in Europe and the U.S. Despite the early Friday rise, oil prices were still poised for…