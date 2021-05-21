Barclays: Reopening Economies Drive Oil Demand Higher

Global oil demand is recovering with major economies reopening amid a cautious supply approach from OPEC+ and restraint in U.S. shale, Barclays said on Friday. Despite the possibility of a return of Iranian oil supply and the resurgence of COVID in parts of Asia, global oil demand is “healing” and oil inventories are set to normalize over the next two to three months, the UK bank said in a note on Friday carried by Reuters. Barclays expects the global market to be in a deficit of around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second…