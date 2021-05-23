Oil Companies Close The Taps As Fear Of Civil War Grows In Colombia

Oil Companies Close The Taps As Fear Of Civil War Grows In Colombia

OilPrice.com

Published

Key Latin American U.S. ally and the region’s fourth-largest oil producer Colombia finds itself rocked by anti-government protests which are now into their third week. This has even reignited fears of renewed civil war in the strife-torn Andean country. Colombia’s anti-government protests began with a national strike on 28 April 2021 called by various civil society and trade union groups in response to President Duque’s proposed tax reform. A massive fiscal black hole where the budget deficit had reached nearly 9% of GDP is ratcheting…

Full Article