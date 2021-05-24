China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining sends crypto prices plummeting
China ups the ante on its stance on cryptocurrency, causing Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum prices to continue plummeting.Full Article
4:10pm: Bitcoin shakes off rough weekend The Dow closed Monday up 186 points, 0.5%, at 34,394. The Nasdaq gained 190 points, 1.4%,..
Three Bitcoin mining companies have announced plans to wind down operations in China following stern warnings from Chinese..