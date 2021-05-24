$150 Billion In Stolen Oil Money Smuggled Out Of Iraq

Some $150 billion in oil revenues has been stolen and smuggled out of Iran since the fall of Saddam Hussain in 2003, the president of Iraq said, as quoted by media, at the introduction of a new law aimed at fighting corruption. "Of the close to a trillion dollars made from oil since 2003, an estimated $150 billion of stolen money has been smuggled out of Iraq," President Barham Saleh said, as quoted by The New Arab, as he urged the Iraqi parliament to " adopt this crucial piece of legislation, in order to curb this pervasive practice that has plagued…