More Than 50% Of UK Oil Jobs Could End Up In Renewables By 2030

More than half of the people currently employed in the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry could by 2030 be working on low-carbon energy projects, research from Robert Gordon University in Scotland has suggested. According to the research, the great majority of these jobs will go from oil and gas into offshore wind farms. The British offshore wind energy is the largest in the world, the report noted, and could employ up to 90,000 people by 2030. Another 40,000 jobs will be created in other low-carbon energy segments of the industry, including…