A Storm Is Brewing In Asian LNG Markets

Few countries have profited from China’s rise as Australia has over the past decades. The insatiable appetite for raw materials such as iron ore, coal, and natural gas, has fueled the economy since the early 1990s. Recently, political tensions between China and Australia have led to a vicious circle of deteriorating economic and political relations. The most recent development being Beijing’s willingness to reduce LNG imports from Australia. The two countries, enjoy a high level of economic complementarity, on paper at least. The booming…