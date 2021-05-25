Biden Administration Looks To Build Two Wind Farms Off California's Coast

The Biden Administration is looking to further its green agenda with two wind farms off the California coast. The wind farms would generate as much power as 1.6 million households would consume. The projects would go a long way to fulfilling President Biden’s wind power goals, which include doubling the amount of offshore wind production by the end of this decade. The first proposed wind farm, near California’s Morro Bay, will support 3GW of offshore wind and will take up an area totaling 399 square miles. The second proposed site,…