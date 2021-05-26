Where next for Afterpay (ASX:APT) and Zip (ASX:Z1P) shares?
Published
Where next for the Afterpay Ltd (ASX:APT) share price and the Zip Co Ltd (ASX:Z1P) share price? Here's what this broker thinks...Full Article
Published
Where next for the Afterpay Ltd (ASX:APT) share price and the Zip Co Ltd (ASX:Z1P) share price? Here's what this broker thinks...Full Article
A resurgence in buy now, pay later shares and a tech index comeback could be helping the Afterpay Ltd (ASX: APT) share price rally.
Afterpay shares are lifting back above $90 today. But could this still be a bargain price point?