After days of media speculation over a pending multi-billion dollar deal, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) confirmed in a Wednesday press release an agreement to acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion (£5.97 billion). ‘Treasure trove of IP’ Amazon and MGM confirmed a definitive merger agreement in which Amazon will acquire MGM for $8.45 billion. The deal […]Full Article
Amazon confirms acquisition of MGM for $8.45B: here are the details
