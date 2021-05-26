Nissan May Build Huge Battery Plant In The UK

Car giant Nissan is said to be in advanced negotiations with the UK government to build a huge electric car battery plant as part of an official push to make Britain the company’s largest electric vehicles (EVs) production hub outside Japan. The Yokohama-based automaker would not confirm a Financial Times story about plans for a gigafactory, but pointed to its Sunderland plant’s crucial role in producing EVs. “We will continue to electrify our line-up as part of our global journey towards carbon neutrality.…