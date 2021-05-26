Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will acquire the iconic Hollywood studio MGM Studios Inc. for $8.5 billion, including debt. The acquisition is the second-largest deal struck by Amazon, behind its $13.7 billion deal to acquire Whole Foods in 2017. Read more about the Amazon-MGM deal here. The e-commerce giant has a long […]Full Article
A look back at Amazon’s first-ever M&A deal in 1998
Russell Wilson and Ciara Sign First-Look Deal With Amazon | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter
The Super Bowl champion and the Grammy-winning singer-actress will develop scripted series and films for the streamer.
Serena Williams is getting her own documentary series on Amazon
Bang Media International Limited
Serena Williams is getting her own Amazon documentary series
Bang Media International Limited