Senators Propose Pro-Nuclear Tax Amendment

Three Senators have proposed an amendment to tax credits to boost the competitiveness of nuclear power, Reuters reports, adding that the proposal is part of a wider energy reform bill that was voted on yesterday in the Senate. "We're in danger of seeing the premature closing of the nuclear reactors in this country," one of the sponsors of the nuclear bill, Democrat Ben Cardin, said. Cardin's fellow Senators have yet to vote on the bill, which will be after it is refined. Nuclear energy is an emission-free form of electricity generation, but it…