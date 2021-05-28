In recent months, many stocks have experienced drastic surges in their valuations. One such case of this is Canadian multinational company, Blackberry (NYSE: BB). Back in January, after a largely difficult decade, Blackberry stock surged in value, reaching a peak of over $25. Blackberry was just one of a series of stocks to experience a […]Full Article
Should I buy Blackberry stock today? Blackberry could be the latest short squeeze target
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Wall Street in the green as investors await US budget proposals
12:18pm: AMC having another volatile session The Dow was up 134 points, 0.4%, to 34,598 at midday. The Nasdaq improved 78 points,..
Proactive Investors