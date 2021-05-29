Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady confirmed that he bought some crypto assets. However, he refused to say which of the crypto assets he invested in. Brady also threw his support behind Bitcoin and other crypto-assets. “I’m a big believer in cryptocurrencies,” he stated, adding that he doesn’t think “it’s going anywhere.” Cryptocurrencies discussed widely […]Full Article
I’m a big believer in cryptocurrencies: Tom Brady
