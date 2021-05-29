Will Gold Hit A New All-Time-High This Year?

Incrementum AG sees a 45% probability of the gold price hitting a new all-time high at $2,100 or higher as early as December 2021. Authored by Ronald Stoeferle and Mark Valek, and now in its 50th iteration, the Liechtenstein-based investment boutique’s annual report entitled ‘In Gold We Trust‘ also argues in its base case future scenario for gold trading at $4,800 per oz. by the end of the decade. Given the wave of ‘monetary climate change’ triggered by the pandemic and the prospect of inflation sticking around for…