Cheap Energy Boosts Crypto Mining In Argentina

Low electricity rates and the perennial crises with inflation and foreign currency have made Argentina a hotspot for cryptocurrency mining. Crypto miners in Argentina reap huge profits from mining Bitcoin and other cryprocurrencies, analysts tell Bloomberg. Over the past decade, Argentina has been in and out of currency, government bond default, and inflation crises more than most of the countries in the world. Interventionist government policies in the energy sector, with subsidized power for households, have made electricity prices in Argentina…