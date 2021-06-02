Coinbase Pro lists Dogecoin after the coin’s meteoric rise this year

Coinbase Pro lists Dogecoin after the coin’s meteoric rise this year

Invezz

Published

Coinbase exchange has finally warmed up to Dogecoin (DOGE), the fun-themed digital currency by listing it on Coinbase Pro. The company announced this news on June 1, noting that it started accepting DOGE deposits immediately after listing. Similar to other coins, the Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency will have to wait until liquidity conditions are met. According […]

Full Article