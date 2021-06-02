Coinbase exchange has finally warmed up to Dogecoin (DOGE), the fun-themed digital currency by listing it on Coinbase Pro. The company announced this news on June 1, noting that it started accepting DOGE deposits immediately after listing. Similar to other coins, the Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency will have to wait until liquidity conditions are met. According […]Full Article
Coinbase Pro lists Dogecoin after the coin’s meteoric rise this year
