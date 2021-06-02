Coinbase Card users can now shop through Google Pay and Apple Pay

Coinbase Card users can now shop through Google Pay and Apple Pay

Invezz

Published

Coinbase Exchange has announced that it has integrated Google Pay and Apple Pay into its Payment card. This will enable online shoppers to pay on both payment platforms with their Coinbase Card, while they earn rebates in the process. The Coinbase Card is powered by VISA debit card services that base its rewards on crypto […]

Full Article