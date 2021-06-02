Coinbase Exchange has announced that it has integrated Google Pay and Apple Pay into its Payment card. This will enable online shoppers to pay on both payment platforms with their Coinbase Card, while they earn rebates in the process. The Coinbase Card is powered by VISA debit card services that base its rewards on crypto […]Full Article
Coinbase Card users can now shop through Google Pay and Apple Pay
Whitelisted Coinbase Card users will beable to use crypto to pay on Apple Pay and Google Pay while earning up to 4% inrebates.