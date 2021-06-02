G7 Nations Invest More In Fossil Fuels Than Clean Energy Despite Pledges

The G7 nations have been pumping more in fossil fuels than in clean energy since the start of the pandemic, despite headline-grabbing pledges for ‘building back greener’, a new report found on Wednesday. Since the pandemic started, major industrialized nations, including the U.S. earlier this year, have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and strengthened policies to support renewable energy, electric vehicles, and energy storage. Yet, this was not enough, according to the analysis published by charity Tearfund, in collaboration…