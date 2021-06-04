US COVID-19 death rates trends below 500 while employers added 559K new jobs

US COVID-19 death rates trends below 500 while employers added 559K new jobs

Invezz

Published

The average daily Covid-19 deaths have continued to trend downwards and are at their lowest point since March of last year, according to The Wall Street Journal. This is a clear indication that increased vaccination has worked to stem the spread of Covid-19. With wider vaccine rollouts and easing of lockdown restrictions, the U.S. has […]

Full Article