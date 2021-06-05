CEO of Square Inc. Jack Dorsey has noted that the company is planning to create non-custodial hardware for Bitcoin (BTC/USD). Dorsey, who is also the co-founder of social media giant Twitter, says if the plan is successful it will be built in partnership with the community. A non-custodian wallet gives the Bitcoin holder the sole […]Full Article
We are considering making a hardware wallet for Bitcoin (BTC) – Jack Dorsey
