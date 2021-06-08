USD/JPY at the lower side of ascending channel after Japan GDP data

USD/JPY at the lower side of ascending channel after Japan GDP data

Invezz

Published

The USD/JPY rose slightly during the Asian session even after the relatively strong economic data from Japan. The pair rose to 109.40, which was slightly higher than this week’s low of 109.18. Japan upgrades GDP data The Japanese economy contracted at a slower rate in the first quarter than was previously expected. Data by the […]

Full Article