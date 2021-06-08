The USD/JPY rose slightly during the Asian session even after the relatively strong economic data from Japan. The pair rose to 109.40, which was slightly higher than this week’s low of 109.18. Japan upgrades GDP data The Japanese economy contracted at a slower rate in the first quarter than was previously expected. Data by the […]Full Article
USD/JPY at the lower side of ascending channel after Japan GDP data
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
China’s New Population Numbers Won’t Doom Its Growth – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Bert Hofman*
China’s latest population census, a once-in-a-decade event, was released in early May, triggering the..
Saving Japan From Fiscal Collapse – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The Booming Economy Vs. Debt And Deficit Fears – Analysis
Eurasia Review