Tesla Stock Jumps As It Claws Back Chinese Market Share

Well, it looks like we finally might have some clarity as to why Elon Musk was bashing bitcoin. The answers - we think - could lie in Tesla's sales numbers in China. After an April where Tesla sales collapsed, ostensibly as a result of an ongoing rocky relationship between the company and the CCP, China's passenger car association just reported that the company's May numbers were "back on track", of sorts, rising 29% from April. Sales were 33,463 cars in May, including exports, according to Reuters. Total NEV sales in China…