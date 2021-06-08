Will Iraq’s $40 Billion Bet On Nuclear Power Solve Its Energy Crisis?

Iraq is in the process of developing a US$40-billion plan to build nuclear reactors as OPEC’s second-largest producer looks to end continual power outages amid a shortage of electricity supply, Kamal Hussain Latif, chairman of the Iraqi Radioactive Sources Regulatory Authority, told Bloomberg in an interview. Iraq has been suffering shortages of electricity supply since 2003, and those have led in recent years to protests where people have tried to enter oilfields to demand an end to the power outages. Electricity demand is exceeding supply…