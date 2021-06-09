Bitcoin rises 5% after El Salvador considering making BTC a legal tender

El Salvador could become the first country in the world to make Bitcoin a legal tender. The country’s president has already supported the move and waiting for support from congress. It also means El Salvador will now have two legal tenders – Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and the US Dollar, the country’s official currency. President Nayib Bukele […]

