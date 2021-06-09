Shell Looks To Accelerate Emission Cuts After Court Ruling

Shell is looking at ways to cut emissions by more than it has planned, although it disagrees with the recent Dutch court ruling and plans to appeal, chief executive officer Ben van Beurden said on Wednesday. Two weeks ago, the District Court in The Hague ordered the oil supermajor to slash its carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030 in a landmark ruling in a climate case brought by environmentalists that could set precedents for other oil companies. The court ordered Shell to slash net carbon emissions by 45 percent within ten years and start…