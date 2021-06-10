The Fuel Of The Future That’s 9 Times More Efficient Than Lithium

The worldwide shift toward cleaner, greener energy sources once again appears to be picking up speed. While the world’s focus on climate change understandably took a backseat to the Covid-19 pandemic for most of the past 18 months, that focus on climate change has started to return in a powerful way. In fact, our transition into a post-pandemic environment is triggering a number of significant opportunities in the green energy space. Much of the early attention of the clean energy movement was focused on lithium thanks to the heavy attention…